Christmas elves collaboration: Pikeville first responders donate $10K to area schools

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The elves at the Pikeville Fire Department and the Pikeville Police Department have been sharing their beef- or, in this case, bacon- on Facebook for the last week. However, they came together Wednesday to share something a little more cheerful with their community.

The departments have been posting photos and response photos about Hero the Police Elf and Blaze the Fire Elf, showing area kids the shenanigans they are getting into throughout the day.

From sleeping on the hoses to making the naughty list, or enjoying a bacon breakfast- a pointed at Hammy the Police Pig.

Wednesday, however, the elves came together to give a Christmas gift to schools throughout the county.

Pikeville’s Fire, Police, and 911 Dispatch joined forces at the UNITE meeting to provide $500 gift cards to each school in the county, for a total of $10,500 in donations. (Pikeville Police Department)

The funds, provided by the Pikeville Community Outreach Program, will go to the 21 respective school Family Resource Youth Services Centers to buy needed supplies for students throughout the school year.

The gift was a precursor to the upcoming Christmas With a First Responder event, which the departments will host Saturday. Those involved said it is all about helping the kids and giving them something to look forward to this Christmas season.

You can follow the fire department and the police department on Facebook to keep up with the elf excitement.

