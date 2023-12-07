911 centers file complaint against Frontier after outages

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every day, dispatchers with Mingo County 911 work to connect callers to the right emergency service agencies for help.

On November 28, leadership at the 911 Center said there was a nearly nine-hour-long outage at the center when a vandal cut a nearby Frontier fiber line. Director Doug Goolsby said calls could not get automatically rerouted to a neighboring county that day.

“Whenever there’s a lack of communication with the residents, that creates a worry, to me anyway, and all the dispatchers and everybody who does this is that individuals are not gonna be able to call 911,” he said. “That’s the scary part.”

Mingo County’s 911 center was not the only call center in West Virginia to experience an outage last week.

Dean Meadows, the Executive Director of West Virginia’s Enhanced 911 Council said several call centers in the northern part of the state were also down after a separate incident where a Frontier fiber line was cut during severe weather. He said those 911 centers were also unable to be rerouted to neighboring counties.

Meadows filed a complaint on behalf of Mingo and the call centers in northern West Virginia to the Public Service Commission Wednesday against Frontier calling on the company to provide a backup source for 911 centers so they will not lose service if a fiber line is cut.

“We definitely want to work to make sure that citizens can have confidence when they call 911,” he said. “Whether it’s during hazardous weather, or when it’s sunny and clear outside, 911 has to work.”

WSAZ reached out to Frontier asking about the complaint and the outage in Mingo and in Northern West Virginia in a statement a company spokesperson said in part:

“We believe that the best long-term solution is for stronger laws and strict law enforcement punishing copper thieves and dealers who knowingly buy stolen copper. If it were not for the theft, the outage would not have occurred.”

The spokesperson also listed measures taken to keep West Virginians connected with service saying in part:

“We have invested more than any other company to date deploying high-speed fiber internet across the state. Today, we are deploying fiber faster than ever before across the state of WV – in total we have deployed fiber to over 170K locations. We have taken a proactive approach to the maintenance of our existing digital infrastructure and have performed thousands of preventative maintenance jobs in the last year to ensure our equipment is up to standards and performing as they should be.”

Goolsby said the 911 center can quickly turn from calm to chaotic, which is why he said it is important backup plans work if a 911 center loses phone service.

“You can’t schedule a heart attack, you can’t schedule a car wreck,” he said. “It’s human, and that’s the whole thing.”

Frontier also said they are rewarding those who turn in information leading to copper thefts and vandals, saying, “It is a crime under West Virginia law to steal copper cable. Frontier is planning to offer up to $5,000 to any person who provides information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of any individual(s) involved in the theft. To be eligible for this reward, the information must be provided to Frontier at 1-800-590-6605 and to the law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction over the theft. If more than one individual provides information leading directly to an arrest and conviction for the same crime, any reward will be shared equally by the reporting individuals.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.