19-year-old woman dead after semi she was driving overturns

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 19-year-old woman is dead after a semi crash in Lincoln County.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of KY 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says the semi overturned, and the woman who was driving was killed.

Police say 19-year-old Jayden Post of Danville had just left a Lincoln County sawmill with a load of lumber when something caused her to leave the roadway, overcorrect, causing the truck to overturn.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

It took more than six hours to clear the lumber and debris from the roadway and reopen it.

