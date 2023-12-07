19-year-old woman dead after semi she was driving overturns

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of KY 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 19-year-old woman is dead after a semi crash in Lincoln County.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of KY 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says the semi overturned, and the woman who was driving was killed.

Police say 19-year-old Jayden Post of Danville had just left a Lincoln County sawmill with a load of lumber when something caused her to leave the roadway, overcorrect, causing the truck to overturn.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

It took more than six hours to clear the lumber and debris from the roadway and reopen it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
Laurel County community mourns former educator, Monica Smith.
Laurel County community mourns beloved educator
The 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by your local Kentucky...
Day three comes to a close at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Wayne County man facing charges following fight at grocery store

Latest News

On November 28, leadership at the 911 Center said there was a nearly nine-hour-long outage at...
911 centers file complaint against Frontier after outages
Letcher County Central High School
EKY administrators working to combat teacher shortage
Kaylee Carson, Ralph Gabbard Memorial Broadcast Scholarship winner
Wolfe County student awarded Ralph Gabbard Scholarship
A Somerset man is facing several charges in connection with an incident stemming from a theft...
Somerset man arrested in connection with stolen excavator, UTV
Northpoint Academy’s Jobs For America’s Graduates opened a thrift store this month, hoping to...
Students organize, operate thrift store as school fundraiser