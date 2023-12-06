WYMT Washington Correspondent previews fourth GOP presidential debate

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WYMT) - Four Republican presidential candidates are set to square off on the debate stage Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

It will mark the fourth debate for Republicans ahead of the 2024 primary season.

Former President Donald Trump, the party’s front-runner, will not attend the debate.

During Mountain News First at Four, WYMT Washington Correspondent Peter Zampa was live in Tuscaloosa.

Zampa talked with WYMT’s Steve Hensley about the debate and other political topics.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
Some light accumulations are possible tonight into early Wednesday in areas above 2,000 feet....
Wintry weather approaches the mountains with a cold front
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic match-ups are revealed.
Day two in the books of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Latest News

Rep. Hal Rogers introduces Black Lung bill named for local coal miner
Christmas in a Small Town in Hazard, KY
Perry County officials invite folks to Christmas in a Small Town event
Online scams
EKY bank warns of potential scams this holiday season
It was a cloudy, cold day Wednesday. These kind of days can affect your mood.
How gloomy weather affects our mental health