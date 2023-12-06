WYMT Washington Correspondent previews fourth GOP presidential debate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WYMT) - Four Republican presidential candidates are set to square off on the debate stage Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

It will mark the fourth debate for Republicans ahead of the 2024 primary season.

Former President Donald Trump, the party’s front-runner, will not attend the debate.

During Mountain News First at Four, WYMT Washington Correspondent Peter Zampa was live in Tuscaloosa.

Zampa talked with WYMT’s Steve Hensley about the debate and other political topics.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.