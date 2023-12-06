Wintry mess gives way to nicer days to wrap up the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s going to be a cold and breezy day across the mountains. Watch out for some snow early, especially in the higher elevations.

Today and Tonight

Depending on what the air temperature is on your way out the door, you might be seeing a few flakes flying, or at least some wintry mix. A northwest wind is going to keep us on the cooler side all day, so be ready to stay bundled up.

We will start the day in the mid-30s and I think we stay in the 30s all day. After the morning drive, which could feature a few slick spots above 2,000 feet and some light snow accumulations above 2,500 feet, mainly cloudy skies will take us into the afternoon. Some late-day clearing can’t be ruled out, but it might take a while for some.

Tonight, skies continue to clear out and that will drop us into the low 30s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday and Friday look amazing and well above average when it comes to early December temperatures. Under sunny skies on Thursday, we should make it into the low 50s. We’ll add a few clouds in on Friday and climb into the upper 50s to near 60°. For reference, the average high this time of year is 50°.

The weekend is still looking nice to start, but all eyes are on Sunday at this point. More on that in a second. Saturday looks to stay mainly dry until later in the evening. Can I rule out a scattered shower or two during the day? No, but I think most will stay dry until Saturday night. It will definitely be the warmest day of the week with highs topping out in the low to mid-60s.

Now for the second half of the weekend ... Sunday could feature a little bit of everything, depending on which model you believe. The GFS shows mainly rain and moisture outrunning the cold air before it arrives. The Euro paints a different picture. It has some wintry precipitation swinging through on the back side of the system before the moisture runs out. Even still, this doesn’t look like a major winter event. Some storms are absolutely possible, so we’ll have to keep an eye on that.

Stay tuned and we’ll keep you posted as more data comes in.

