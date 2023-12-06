Wayne County man facing charges following fight at grocery store

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges for his role in a fight at a Pulaski County grocery store.

It happened Friday at the Save A Lot in Burnside.

Just after 8 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the business for a fight in progress complaint.

When police arrived, they confronted the suspect, who gave them an incorrect name and date of birth.

Deputies told the man he was being detained until they finished their investigation when he took off running north on U.S. 27.

Police chased him down and were able to catch and arrest him.

They eventually figured out the suspect was Christopher Bolen, 30, of Monticello. During a search, they found a clear plastic container in his pocket with meth inside.

Bolen is charged with giving police false identifying information, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.