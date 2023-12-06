WATCH: Two SWVA deputies recognized for bravery following recent incident

Screengrab from video on the Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two deputies in Wise County are being recognized for what Sheriff Grant Kilgore calls heroic actions during a recent rescue.

It happened Monday in Appalachia on a bridge where a man was threatening to jump.

You can see the deputies, Anthony Walsh and Alex Stallard, rushing into action to stop the man, both on their body cameras and on the cameras on one of their cruisers as they realize how dire the situation is.

The deputies were able to grab the man and hang on until others were able to help pull him back up, saving his life.

“I am immensely proud of Deputies Walsh and Stallard for their heroic actions. Their quick thinking, bravery, and compassionate approach exemplify the values of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. They have demonstrated the utmost commitment to serving and protecting our community,” Sheriff Kilgore said in a Facebook post.

You can see the video below.

