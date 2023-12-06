WATCH LIVE: Action resumes at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

KNOTT CO., Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic rolls on with day three action from Knott Central High School.

In the first contest of the day, Harlan and Clay County square off in a boys consolation contest at 5:00 p.m.

After that, the girls take centerstage with Corbin taking on Perry Central at 6:30 p.m.

In the nightcap, Knott Central and Jackson County will clash at 8:00 p.m.

You can watch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. Moss cable outlets carry our H&I channel.

You can also stream on our news app, WYMT.com, VUit, and our app on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

