USPS talks holiday shipping deadlines and tips

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re mailing gifts to someone this holiday season, you want to ship them right away in order to make sure they get to them on time.

“What we want people to know right now for the holiday season is to send early. Send now, as soon as you can,” said USPS spokesperson Sean Hargadon.

In 2022, Hargadon said they processed 12 billion packages and mailpieces during the holiday season. He said they’re on track to do the same this year.

“This year, we’ve been busy for weeks now, and it’s only going to get more intense,” said Hargadon.

In order to get your gift to that special someone on time, Hargadon said USPS has done things like hire about 10,000 seasonal employees to help.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve added close to 350 package sorting machines. Now, our processing capacity in packages is up to about 70 million pieces per day,” said Hargadon.

The deadline for First-Class Mail and USPS Ground Advantage is December 16.

The deadline for Priority Mail is December 20.

The deadline for Priority Mail Express is December 21.

“If you want something guaranteed, you want to do Priority Mail Express,” said Hargadon.

Hargadon said when you box up your gift, make sure it’s snug in the box with packaging material. He said before you close it, put a card inside with a return address and the address it’s going to.

“On the outside, when the package is taped up, you want to make sure you put the person’s name, first and last, the address line, city and state, and, the most important thing, the zip code,” said Hargadon.

Hargadon reminds people to keep their sidewalks clear of snow and lights on, on the front porch to keep the delivery workers safe as they deliver holiday joy.

For military mailing and international deadlines: https://about.usps.com/holidaynews/mail-by-dates/

