Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center(Pulaski County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend traffic stop in Pulaski County has landed two people behind bars.

It happened Sunday evening just before 7 in Burnside.

Deputies stopped a car due to what appeared to be plastic over the license plate and the two people inside the car not wearing seatbelts.

When police approached the driver and asked for her documents, Dana Calhoun, 50, of Somerset, was not able to able to provide proof of insurance. The deputy then ran the vehicle information number, or VIN, through dispatch and discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Lexington.

Calhoun and the passenger in the car, Joshua Baker, 34, of Tateville told police there was nothing illegal in the vehicle and allowed them to search it.

During that search, deputies found multiple clear baggies of what was believed to be meth.

Both suspects were taken into custody at that point.

Calhoun is charged with receiving stolen property, trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and several traffic offenses. Baker was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Some light accumulations are possible tonight into early Wednesday in areas above 2,000 feet....
Wintry weather approaches the mountains with a cold front
Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic match-ups are revealed.
Day two in the books of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Latest News

Screengrab from video on the Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
WATCH: Two SWVA deputies recognized for bravery following recent incident
WYMT First Alert Weather
Wintry mess gives way to nicer days to wrap up the work week
Billy Hicks
Arrangements announced for legendary coach Billy Hicks
jail
KSP: Man facing child sexual exploitation charges