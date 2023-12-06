Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend traffic stop in Pulaski County has landed two people behind bars.

It happened Sunday evening just before 7 in Burnside.

Deputies stopped a car due to what appeared to be plastic over the license plate and the two people inside the car not wearing seatbelts.

When police approached the driver and asked for her documents, Dana Calhoun, 50, of Somerset, was not able to able to provide proof of insurance. The deputy then ran the vehicle information number, or VIN, through dispatch and discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Lexington.

Calhoun and the passenger in the car, Joshua Baker, 34, of Tateville told police there was nothing illegal in the vehicle and allowed them to search it.

During that search, deputies found multiple clear baggies of what was believed to be meth.

Both suspects were taken into custody at that point.

Calhoun is charged with receiving stolen property, trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and several traffic offenses. Baker was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

