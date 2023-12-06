Two arrested after traffic stop in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Burnside woman and one London man face several drug-related charges after a traffic stop late Monday evening, December 4.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Logan Crabtree pulled over a 2007 Pontiac G7 reportedly driven by Iris Thompson, 52, of Burnside. Thompson reportedly initially provided a false ID during the stop. In a statement on social media, Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Thompson was later found to have a parole violation warrant from a 2018 conviction.

Her passenger, Sean Maggard, 61, of London, who deputies said owned the car, consented to a search by Deputy Crabtree and Deputy Preston Pitman. The two deputies reportedly discovered a bottle of alcohol on the passenger side floorboard, as well as marijuana, methamphetamine, and several other items of drug paraphernalia. Deputies said both Thompson and Maggard denied owning the drugs or paraphernalia.

“Thompson was arrested from the scene and charged with the Parole Violation warrant, along with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy or Possess, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, No Operator’s-Moped License and Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent”, Sheriff Jones said.

“Maggard was arrested from the scene and charged with Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, Possession of Marijuana, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy or Possess and Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified. Both Thompson and Maggard were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center,” Sheriff Jones added.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about drug activity or any crime to contact their tip line at (606) 679-8477.

