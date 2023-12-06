Toddler crawls through doggie door before drowning in backyard pool, police say

FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.
FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.(piepermeredith via canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (Gray News/KPHO) - A young boy in Arizona is dead after drowning in a pool on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say first responders were called to a Gilbert-area home regarding a possible drowning at around 2:30 p.m.

Rescuers said they found a 1-year-old child who had fallen into an unfenced pool in a backyard.

CPR was performed on the boy who was taken to the hospital but he later died.

Police said it appeared the toddler crawled through a doggie door to get into the backyard before falling into the pool. It’s unclear how long he was in the water.

Police have not immediately identified the boy or his family, but said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic tips off Dec. 4.
WATCH LIVE: WYMT Food City Mountain Classic tips off
Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon

Latest News

Billy Hicks
Arrangements announced for legendary coach Billy Hicks
jail
KSP: Man facing child sexual exploitation charges
Leonard Hensley
Sheriff: London man facing sex charges
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Leslie Co. Man Arrested - 11
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Billy Hicks Funeral - 11