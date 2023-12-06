Tennessee ranked among worst states for drunk driving, Forbes says

Tennessee had 362 DUI arrests and about five drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes, per 100,000 drivers.
Sobriety checkpoint: THP
Sobriety checkpoint: THP(THP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many law enforcement agencies are in full swing of combatting impaired driving during the holiday season, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

While sobriety checkpoints will be plentiful during the holidays, Forbes released a report on the worst states for drunk driving in 2023. Tennessee found itself just outside the top ten.

States like Montana, South Dakota and Texas took the top three spots, according to the report. Tennessee was ranked No. 12 with a score of 64.67 out of 100.

The Volunteer State had more than 26 of traffic deaths caused by drunk drivers, according to the report. Also, Tennessee had more than 260 DUI arrests and five drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes, per 100,000 drivers.

“The holiday season is a time to be merry and spread cheer — but it also brings a troubling trend of drunk drivers hitting the road. In fact, nearly 30% of fatal car accidents in November and December 2021, the most recent data available, involved a drunk driver,” the report said.

THP troopers will be holding checkpoints throughout December, alongside local police departments and sheriff’s offices.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Two facing charges following traffic stop in Southern Kentucky
The WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic program magazine is finally here!
Day three comes to a close at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry and mild to wrap up the week, big changes coming this weekend
Davidson Baptist Church in Perry County brings back Nativity drive-through after July 2022 flood.
Perry Co. church welcomes back nativity scene tradition
Laurel County community mourns former educator, Monica Smith.
Laurel County community mourns beloved educator
Online scams
EKY bank warns of potential scams this holiday season
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - Davidson Baptist Church Nativity - Madison 11