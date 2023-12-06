St. Vincent Mission to expand through KAHP grant

DAVID, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County mission is growing, accepting a grant devoted to expanding its operations.

St. Vincent Mission, Inc. is preparing to expand its capabilities with an investment from the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP). A grant was awarded to the mission Wednesday, with those involved saying it is all about providing more help to the area helpers.

“It’s one thing to work with the large charitable organization- and there are many and they do wonderful work,” said Tom Stephens, President of KAHP. “What you can do supporting something smaller is really special.”

With a wide variety of outreaches- from a food pantry and thrift store to home repair programs and a Christmas event- the mission has a lot of storage needs.

However, workers have relied on several different locations to store the products for the jobs they do. So, mission representatives were given a check for $50,000 to build a new warehouse on the David campus, bringing all of the building and outreach materials under one roof.

“We’ll be able to store some home repair materials, so that we can work with different homeowners to provide the things they need to repair their house,” said Erin Bottomlee, St. Vincent Mission Executive Director. “And also have workers that will be able to do the work that they need on their homes to restore them back to what they were before the flood happened.”

KAHP officials said the award was an easy one, having seen the mission in action last year when they provided gift cards to support flood repair projects.

“I was struck by the number of things that the mission is doing here,” said Stephens.

Mission officials said the space will expedite the process for building, which will allow more builds every year.

