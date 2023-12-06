Sheriff: London man facing sex charges

Leonard Hensley
Leonard Hensley
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported a London man was arrested Friday on sex charges.

Leonard Hensley, 58, was arrested shortly after 12 p.m. off of Sonny Lane.

Root said the sheriff’s office got a complaint and started an investigation.

Following the investigation, officials said Hensley was charged with one count of sexual performance with a minor less than 16 and three counts of sexual abuse with a victim less than 12.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Officials said Hensley is a registered sex offender and was previously convicted of sex offenses.

