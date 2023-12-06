WATCH: Day 2 of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There are three games set for day two of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic at Knott County Central High School.

Letcher Central 53, No. 10 Knott County Central 50

Perry Central 89, Harlan 58

Clay County vs Floyd Central -- 8:00 p.m.

We will update this article with scores as the night goes along. We will recap day two of the mountain classic with highlights on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

You can watch the games on H&I or on the app. Also, you can stream the game in the video player above.

You can also find the action on VUit, the WYMT Roku app, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic tips off Dec. 4.
WATCH LIVE: WYMT Food City Mountain Classic tips off
Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Flashback: 2022 Semifinal Game - 11 p.m.
Food City Flashback 2021
Food City Flashback: Harlan earns first WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Championship in school history
December 5, 2023
Kentucky loses backup quarterback & former Briar Jumper Kaiya Sharon to the transfer portal
In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at...
4-star LB decommits from UK