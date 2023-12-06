WATCH: Day 2 of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There are three games set for day two of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic at Knott County Central High School.

Letcher Central 53, No. 10 Knott County Central 50

Perry Central 89, Harlan 58

Clay County vs Floyd Central -- 8:00 p.m.

We will update this article with scores as the night goes along. We will recap day two of the mountain classic with highlights on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

You can watch the games on H&I or on the app. Also, you can stream the game in the video player above.

You can also find the action on VUit, the WYMT Roku app, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

