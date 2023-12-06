Rep. Hal Rogers introduces Black Lung bill named for local coal miner

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Coal miners with black lung disease would receive expedited benefits if a bill introduced by Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY) is passed into law.

Rep. Rogers and Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-GA) co-introduced legislation named for the late John “J.L.” White, of Whitley County, a former coal miner from Williamsburg who died receiving the benefits for which he was approved.

“Mr. White’s story is far too common. Fighting black lung disease can be a costly burden after many years of hard work, and our coal miners shouldn’t have to fight through red tape while fighting for their lives,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House, said in a statement. “I was honored to help J.L’s family finally receive the benefits he rightfully earned to pay his medical expenses, but unfortunately, he never got to see the first check. That’s why I keep pushing for this legislation, which will allow the trust fund to help black lung patients in waiting.”

Rep. Rogers’ staff said the bill would ensure former coal miners who have met the Department of Labor’s medical eligibility requirements can begin receiving payments from the trust fund 60 days after approval.

Rep. Rogers called it a critical fix because Medicare coverage for disabled coal miners with black lung disease stops for some medical services and prescriptions, like inhalers, even though the miners have not yet started receiving payments.

“This bill will ensure that these miners in need receive their benefits in a timely manner. My Dad loved coal mining, but nothing frustrated him more than red-tape and policies that protected larger corporations at the expense of hard-working men and women,” said Johnna Robinson, Mr. White’s daughter. “He would be so honored to know about this bill, and how it could be a help and benefit to miners in need. To have this bill named for him means so much to our family because it means that the legacy and passions of our family patriarch, John L. White, can live on and remind us how blessed we all were to have him in our lives.”

Kentucky has the third largest number of black lung claims, with more than 119,000 claims filed since 1973, according to the Department of Labor.

