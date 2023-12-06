Perry County officials invite folks to Christmas in a Small Town event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas in a Small Town kicks off on Thursday in downtown Hazard.

The event will last through December 9 in Triangle Park.

City leaders said there will be several events for folks in the community to enjoy each day.

Janet Smith, Treasurer for the Perry County Fair Board, said there is something for everyone in the family.

“It’s a great event, and it will make everyone’s Christmas. Downtown is decorated with Christmas trees and inflatables and all sorts of Christmas items,” said Smith.

She added one event is very special for many of the kids in the community.

“Friday at about 5 o’clock we will have the giving trees. We will have about 400 children down here in the triangle, and all the trees you see along Main Street will be loaded with items, so that each child can get a gift off of a tree,” she said.

Wanda Brown, Secretary of the Perry County Fair Board, said they also added three new events to the weekend. One of them being a scavenger hunt on Thursday.

“At the request of one of our local business people, they are going to sponsor a Little Debbie Christmas tree eating contest. From two to eight on Saturday, we are going to have a petting zoo this year. We have done that at the fair before but never at Christmas in a Small Town,” Brown said.

Many of the contests and events also offer fun prizes.

Both Brown and Smith said the main goal of the yearly weekend of fun is to bring the community together.

“We see every day that things are getting better in Perry County. Things are improving, but you know, we have been dealt some harsh blows. You know floods and fires and Covid and all those kinds of things. We just want to do as much as we can to bring good family fun events to Perry County,” said Brown.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. It is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The schedule for each day can be found in the post embedded below:

