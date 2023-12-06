Perry Central rolls to semifinals of WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic with 30+ point win over Harlan

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central and Harlan took to the hardwood during the second day of the first round of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic on Tuesday evening.

Early efforts from Commodore senior Kizer Slone got the ball rolling for Perry Central in the first half and handed the ‘Dores an early lead. However, the Green Dragons’ shooting weapon Kyler McLendon could hit a 3-pointer from pretty much everywhere on the court to keep the game within two points in the second period.

By halftime, PCC only led by five points 41-36.

During the second half, the Commodores started to distance themselves from the Dragons. Sophomore Mason Sumner hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter with a comfortable 71-50 lead over Harlan.

From there, the Green Dragons could never catch the Commodores and Perry would head to the semifinals with an 89-58 win.

Perry Central will meet with Floyd Central in the seminfinals on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8:00 p.m.

