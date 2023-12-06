Perry Central rolls to semifinals of WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic with 30+ point win over Harlan

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:04 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central and Harlan took to the hardwood during the second day of the first round of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic on Tuesday evening.

Early efforts from Commodore senior Kizer Slone got the ball rolling for Perry Central in the first half and handed the ‘Dores an early lead. However, the Green Dragons’ shooting weapon Kyler McLendon could hit a 3-pointer from pretty much everywhere on the court to keep the game within two points in the second period.

By halftime, PCC only led by five points 41-36.

During the second half, the Commodores started to distance themselves from the Dragons. Sophomore Mason Sumner hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter with a comfortable 71-50 lead over Harlan.

From there, the Green Dragons could never catch the Commodores and Perry would head to the semifinals with an 89-58 win.

Perry Central will meet with Floyd Central in the seminfinals on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Some light accumulations are possible tonight into early Wednesday in areas above 2,000 feet....
Wintry weather approaches the mountains with a cold front
Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic match-ups are revealed.
Day two in the books of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Latest News

DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Clay County Boys
DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Clay County Girls
Sophomore guard Dylan Boyd celebrates after hitting his second three-pointer of the fourth...
Floyd Central edges Clay County in day two nightcap nailbiter
Letcher Central vs. Knott Central in the boys consolation game of the 2023 WYMT Food City...
Letcher Central edges out Knott Central in boys consolation of WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic