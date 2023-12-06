North Laurel student awarded Ralph Gabbard Scholarship

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, WYMT has partnered with several organizations to award more than 100 students with $1,000 scholarships.

Three students were selected to receive the Ralph Gabbard Scholarship.

Jaelyn Black, a senior at North Laurel High School, was the 13th region winner.

Black has her sights set on the University of Kentucky.

“So, I’ve already applied to the University of Kentucky and been accepted into their pre-journalism major. So, here in a few years, I plan to go into the sports journalism pathway and be a sports broadcaster,” said Jaelyn Black.

Before attending UK, Black will have 21 college credits, and as a member of the North Laurel Girls Basketball team, she hopes to add accolades.

“You know, the goal every year is to just win. Last year, we won as region champions. So, that’s the same goal this year. Win region again, and this time, we’re hoping to make a Final Four run at state,” she said.

Black and her teammates are competing in this year’s WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic as well.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.