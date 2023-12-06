NKY mom credits Apple watch with saving her life

By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky mom is celebrating what she calls a “holiday miracle” that started with her Apple watch.

Two years ago, Veronica Williams was pregnant with her first daughter with no idea that she would soon be fighting for both of their lives.

Her first indication something was wrong was when an alarm went off on her Apple watch letting her know that her heart rate was elevated, she said.

“It happened a couple of days later, again, and I was starting to feel short of breath so I contacted my doctor, and she advised me to go to the ER,” Williams told FOX19 NOW.

Williams and her husband went to St. Elizabeth Hospital, setting into motion what would be a whirlwind of life-or-death medical procedures.

“Next thing I knew, they came in saying, ‘We need to do an emergency c-section. Is that okay?’ And I was wheeled out of my room and woke up at UC,” she explained.

Doctors were able to deliver the baby, Brooklyn, safely, but Williams was not as well-off. She was diagnosed with a rare form of myocarditis.

“Essentially what happened is her immune system got fooled into attacking her own heart as something that was external,” Williams surgeon Dr. Louis Benson Louis IV said.

Dr. Louis was able to treat Williams who spent a month in the hospital recovering.

Today, she is still on medication for her condition which she says continues to improve.

“I just want to say thank you for not giving up on me and giving me this chance to be here with my family and my daughter, and just try to live life as normally as possible,” Williams said to Dr. Louis.

“Listen, I couldn’t be happier that you’re doing as well as you are. It’s so much fun to see,” her doctor said.

Baby Brooklyn will soon celebrate her 2nd Birthday, and Williams says she knows being here for that milestone is a blessing.

