Letcher Central edges out Knott Central in boys consolation of WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After falling in the first round of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic on Monday, both the Letcher Central Cougars and the Knott Central Patriots battled for the boys consolation prize on Tuesday evening.

The Cougars were sent to the consolation game following a 73-36 loss to Harlan County on Monday and the Patriots joined Letcher Central in the consolation after an emotional 54-48 loss to Martin County in round one.

During the majority of the first half of the consolation game, the Patriots and the Cougars had a back-and-forth affair, keeping the score mainly within one or two points of each other. It was not until the end of the second period that a pesky Patriot defense allowed Knott to go on a scoring run to lead 35-23 at halftime.

Although Casey Huff’s squad entered halftime with the momentum, Matthew Taylor’s team took over Knott’s lead in the second half after seniors Peyton Dixon and Cooper Bailey’s joint efforts in the paint gave the Cougars a two-point edge 52-50 with less than 15 seconds remaining in the game.

Patriot senior Jayden Huff tried to even the score with a layup but was fouled and he missed his first free throw and intentionally threw off the second, giving Letcher the ball back.

The Cougars were sent to the line as Gavin Hamilton’s made free-throw bumped the Cougars lead to three points.

The Patriots tried for a last-second 3-pointer but the shot was no good.

Letcher Central took the consolation prize with a 53-50 win over Knott Central.

