Letcher Central edges out Knott Central in boys consolation of WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After falling in the first round of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic on Monday, both the Letcher Central Cougars and the Knott Central Patriots battled for the boys consolation prize on Tuesday evening.

The Cougars were sent to the consolation game following a 73-36 loss to Harlan County on Monday and the Patriots joined Letcher Central in the consolation after an emotional 54-48 loss to Martin County in round one.

During the majority of the first half of the consolation game, the Patriots and the Cougars had a back-and-forth affair, keeping the score mainly within one or two points of each other. It was not until the end of the second period that a pesky Patriot defense allowed Knott to go on a scoring run to lead 35-23 at halftime.

Although Casey Huff’s squad entered halftime with the momentum, Matthew Taylor’s team took over Knott’s lead in the second half after seniors Peyton Dixon and Cooper Bailey’s joint efforts in the paint gave the Cougars a two-point edge 52-50 with less than 15 seconds remaining in the game.

Patriot senior Jayden Huff tried to even the score with a layup but was fouled and he missed his first free throw and intentionally threw off the second, giving Letcher the ball back.

The Cougars were sent to the line as Gavin Hamilton’s made free-throw bumped the Cougars lead to three points.

The Patriots tried for a last-second 3-pointer but the shot was no good.

Letcher Central took the consolation prize with a 53-50 win over Knott Central.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Some light accumulations are possible tonight into early Wednesday in areas above 2,000 feet....
Wintry weather approaches the mountains with a cold front
Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic match-ups are revealed.
Day two in the books of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Latest News

Sophomore guard Dylan Boyd celebrates after hitting his second three-pointer of the fourth...
Floyd Central edges Clay County in day two nightcap nailbiter
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Letcher Central vs Knott Central - 11
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Flashback: 2022 Semifinal Game - 11 p.m.
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic match-ups are revealed.
Day two in the books of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic