KSP: Man facing child sexual exploitation charges

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Leslie County man was arrested on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation, Kentucky State Police (KSP) reported.

Michael Joseph Lewis, 38, was found, interviewed and arrested following the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

Officials said the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after they found Lewis shared sexually-explicit pictures of juveniles online.

A search warrant was served at a home in Hyden on Tuesday. Investigators said equipment used during the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Lewis was charged with five counts of matter portraying a minor more than the age of 12 in a sexual performance and five counts of matter portraying a minor less than the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

He was taken to the Leslie County Jail.

