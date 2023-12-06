KSP: Man facing child sexual exploitation charges

jail
jail(PxHere)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Leslie County man was arrested on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation, Kentucky State Police (KSP) reported.

Michael Joseph Lewis, 38, was found, interviewed and arrested following the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

Officials said the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after they found Lewis shared sexually-explicit pictures of juveniles online.

A search warrant was served at a home in Hyden on Tuesday. Investigators said equipment used during the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Lewis was charged with five counts of matter portraying a minor more than the age of 12 in a sexual performance and five counts of matter portraying a minor less than the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

He was taken to the Leslie County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic tips off Dec. 4.
WATCH LIVE: WYMT Food City Mountain Classic tips off
Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon

Latest News

water leak
City of Hazard announces new phone number to report water leaks
Billy Hicks
Arrangements announced for legendary coach Billy Hicks
KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
The annual event provides scholarships to students throughout the region, seeing its second...
WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Scholarship ceremony sees second largest reach