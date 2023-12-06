Kentucky officials warning pet owners after dog tests positive for rabies

LEBANON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky pet owners are being encouraged to make sure their animals are up to date on their vaccinations.

This comes after a case of rabies from a skunk that infected a dog in the Gravel Switch community that is on the Boyle/Marion county line.

Animal control officials say this is something that pet owners are being told to pay strict attention to because, while rare, rabies can be very serious. They say a house dog was let outside and came into contact with a skunk.

The dog killed the skunk but later showed signs of rabies.

The dog had to be put down because there is no cure for rabies and animal control experts say it is also 100% fatal. The people who owned the dog are now going through various treatments.

Health leaders say they do not know how many skunks are infected or where they have migrated to, but the advice to everyone is to make sure pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

“Vaccinations are key in prevention of rabies. It is Kentucky state law that your dog, cat, and ferret are vaccinated at four months of age and are re-vaccinated every year,” said Candi Taylor, the animal control director in Marion County.

Taylor says people can get their pets vaccinated for about $15.

People are also being encouraged to look for warning signs that might indicate rabies, including fever, lethargy, excessive drooling, aggression, change in voice or bark and sensitivity to light. Dogs can also show signs of unsteadiness and hallucinations.

Health leaders say rabies in humans is even more rare, and they say the last known case of a human infected in Marion County was in the 1940s.

