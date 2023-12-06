How gloomy weather affects our mental health

It was a cloudy, cold day Wednesday. These kind of days can affect your mood.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - This time of year, we get many cloudy, cold days with limited daylight, like Wednesday.

This can significantly affect someone’s mood.

Many people tend to feel more depressed this time of year. For some, it’s just a seasonal thing.

“People tend to have symptoms of depression. It’s called seasonal affective disorder, and it’s a condition a lot like depression. It has similar symptoms that occurs with a seasonal pattern,” said Melinda Moore, a clinical psychologist at Eastern Kentucky University.

Moore said our bodies respond a lot to sunlight.

“It’s essentially the lack of light and the fact there’s a part of the brain that’s in the thalamus that responds to light or lack of light, and so it’s thought that that might be a cause of seasonal affective disorder,” said Moore.

Your location and weather can also play a factor. It doesn’t help that Kentucky experiences the most cloudy days in December.

If you are affected by this disorder, Moore said getting active can be a way to cope.

“I’m also a big fan of something called behavioral activation, which is really doing things like being more intentional about going to the gym, getting exercise, spending time with people, and doing things that are pleasurable and in your best interest,” Moore also said.

