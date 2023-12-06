High pressure takes over for the rest of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After snow flurries and snow showers Wednesday morning, we are tracking drier, milder weather for the remainder of the work week.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

Drier air will continue to filter into the region tonight. We stay dry under a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky. Low temperatures are cool in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

The forecast to end the work week is looking nice. We remain dry under plenty of sunshine on Thursday. Highs rebound into the mid-50s.

Into Thursday night, calm and cool conditions linger. Lows dip into the upper-30s under a partly cloudy sky.

One More Dry Day Before Next Weather System

We stay dry and comfortable on Friday. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-40s.

Our next weather system looks to move across the region this weekend, so we are tracking more rain chances and breezy winds.

Highs on Saturday soar into the mid-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, but higher rain chances look to return for the second half of the day. Low temperatures dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s as widespread showers are likely Saturday night.

Sunday is looking soggy at times as more scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s early in the morning, but, once a cold front passes, temperatures tumble into the afternoon. Lows bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s. Some snow flurries can not be ruled out, but it does not look to be a big deal as moisture will be limited into Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

The forecast is trending drier and cooler into early next week.

Highs on Monday top out in the lower-40s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows are back in the upper-20s.

Tuesday is also looking dry and cool. Temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-40s under a mostly sunny sky, and lows bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.