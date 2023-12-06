Harlan faces Clay County in Day 3 boys consolation matchup

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first contest of the day, Harlan and Clay County square off in a boys consolation contest at 5:00 p.m.

Harlan fell to Perry Central in the opening round, 89-58.

Clay County dropped a nailbiter by two points to the Floyd Central Jaguars in their opening round matchup, 60-58.

The two squads will tip-off at 5:00 p.m. in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic at Knott County Central High School.

You can watch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. Moss cable outlets carry our H&I channel.

You can also stream on our news app, WYMT.com, VUit, and our app on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Here is a link.

https://www.wymt.com/livestream/

It’s on the Weather Now link.

