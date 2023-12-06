Gov. Beshear reflects on first term, looks ahead to second term

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re a week away from the 62nd gubernatorial inauguration day where Governor Andy Beshear will be sworn in for his second term. But Beshear is already looking much farther ahead.

“Well our theme is ‘Forward Together.’ Not to the right, not to the left, but all of us together,” said Governor Beshear.

Beshear sat down with WKYT’s Bill Bryant during Kentucky Newsmakers. He said to really understand the inauguration’s theme, ‘Forward, Together,’ you first have to look back at the past four years, and how the people of the Commonwealth overcame adversity after adversity.

“The parade will have ever county impacted by the flooding or the tornadoes. It’s going to have our emergency management, our National Guard. It’s going to have representatives from Blue Oval and some of our other major economic wins. It’s certainly going to tell a story of a really unique period of time we’ve lived through. From tragedy to triumph.”

All while looking ahead to the next four years to come.

“And how we can and should get there together. Listen I watched my dad get there and I’m still grateful to have his advice. His second term, the temperature was a lot further down than the first. You know, everything some legislative leaders said about me, they said about him in his first term.”

And he said he’s feeling optimistic about the future.

“I’m willing to meet with everyone. I look forward to talking with everyone.”

Especially as he looks ahead to passing bills that could include pay raises for teachers, universal pre-k, or early crime intervention and reentry programs that he promised throughout his campaign.

You can watch Bill Bryant’s full interview with Governor Beshear Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on WKYT and an early edition at 10 a.m. on the CW Lexington.

Inauguration Day is Tuesday December 12th.

