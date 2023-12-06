Georgia QB & former five-star recruit chooses Kentucky football

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football has landed a key addition from the transfer portal.

Former 5-star prospect and Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff announced via X/Twitter that he has chosen to join the Kentucky Wildcats next season.

In his sophomore season at Georgia, the 6′3″, 210 lb. quarterback appeared in five games for the Bulldogs. He finished the regular season with 165 yards on 12 of 18 attempts at a 66.7%.

With Leary graduating and only Lexington Christian Academy quarterback Cutter Boley entering the fold, Vandegriff will offer UK a veteran presence under center.

