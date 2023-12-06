Georgia QB & former five-star recruit chooses Kentucky football

Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA...
Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(Brett Davis | AP)
By Chandler Wilcox and Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football has landed a key addition from the transfer portal.

Former 5-star prospect and Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff announced via X/Twitter that he has chosen to join the Kentucky Wildcats next season.

In his sophomore season at Georgia, the 6′3″, 210 lb. quarterback appeared in five games for the Bulldogs. He finished the regular season with 165 yards on 12 of 18 attempts at a 66.7%.

With Leary graduating and only Lexington Christian Academy quarterback Cutter Boley entering the fold, Vandegriff will offer UK a veteran presence under center.

