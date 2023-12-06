Floyd Central edges Clay County in day two nightcap nailbiter

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd Central Jaguars defeated the Clay County Tigers, 60-58, in their opening round matchup of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The game began with a fiery first quarter punctuated by a monstrous dunk from senior forward Hayden Harris.

By the end of the first quarter buzzer, Clay County trailed by one point to the Jaguars, 15-14.

Jaguar senior guard Dawson Moore ignited a spark on the Jags when he stole the ball, drove down the lane, and kicked out to sophomore forward Dylan Boyd.

This was the first bucket of a 7-2 Floyd Central run to open the second quarter.

Clay County was able to use their size and strength to get shots inside the paint, but struggled to convert on many of them.

What changed for the Tigers in the second half was the second chance opportunities created by senior forward Elijah Bundy, who contributed 10 points on the night.

Clay County went into the halftime break leading, 34-28.

In the third quarter, Floyd Central responded with senior guard Braden Moore nailing big shots throughout the period.

Moore scored 8 points in just the third quarter, finishing with a game-high 24 points.

He did it all from pull-up threes to using his length to cruise past defenders on the way to finishing at the hole.

The Jaguars retook the lead going into the final period, leading by one point, 45-44.

The game would remain a thrilling back-and-forth affair through the rest of the night. Both teams exchanging forced turnovers into transition baskets and knocking down shots from the perimeter.

When Floyd Central’s guard-heavy lineup shots were off target, their tremendous on-ball pressure gave the team enough to battle against the physicality of the Clay County Tigers.

In the last three minutes, Floyd Central’s Dawson Moore pump faked and then passed to Dylan Boyd, who knocked down the left corner triple.

This pushed the Jags’ lead up, 52-48.

Clay County rallied defensively and brought it back to within one point, 54-53.

Then with just over 50 seconds left, Moore found Boyd again from the right wing, who swished it nothing but net, for his second triple of the quarter.

The sophomore guard finished with 9 points on the evening.

This triple iced the game for Floyd Central, 59-57.

After a few Clay County missed free throws, the final score would have the Jaguars in the win column over Clay County, 60-58.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.