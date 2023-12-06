EKY bank warns of potential scams this holiday season

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff at Hyden Citizens Bank are working diligently to warn folks of potential scams this holiday season.

Whether through letter, email or text, Hyden Citizens Bank Community Outreach Officer Joel Brashear said to ‘go with your gut’ if something seems suspicious.

”The main thing, go with your gut. If it feels off, if it feels different, trust that feeling. If it says on your Caller ID ‘Hyden Citizens Bank’ and you pick up, and they don’t sound like they’re from Eastern Kentucky, that’s rule number one. Everybody here is local,” said Brashear.

Phone chargers and USB drives can also be equipped with a chip enabling it to hack into a computer or phone.

“These tools look like every day objects. They can be USB drives. They can be chargers for your cell phone, but that’s not all they are,” added Brashear.

Brashear also said, if you feel something has been compromised, call your bank immediately.

