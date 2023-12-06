DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Clay County Girls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:06 AM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County has began their 2023 season, starting 1-1 in their first two games.

The Clay County Lady Tigers finished the 2022 season with a 12-19record, but have put in the work in the offseason.

The Tigers are ready to make Manchester proud.

Clay County girls basketball head coach Gemma Parks has entered her second season at the helm of the Clay County girls basketball program.

“As the season progressed, our IQ started to get a little better,” Parks said. “Our effort was one thing we really wanted to change last year as far as just being aggressive. We wanted to be the aggressor on the floor, not the other team. At all times, that is kind of my philosophy.

The Lady Tigers have began their 2023 season and have a 1-1 record so far. Coming up next, Clay County will host the Hazard Lady Bulldogs on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

