DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Clay County Boys

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers are taking steps forward in their 2023 season.

The Clay County Tigers finished the 2022 season with a 15-16 record.

The Tigers fell in the 1st round of the 13th region tournament, but have learned from that experience and are ready to show what they can do this season.

“It was a really hard year for us,” senior forward Hayden Harris said. “We got to the region and got beat first game. I think that helped us, going up to the region and just playing a game, learning a little experience about what it’s like to play there. It should help us this year.”

Clay County will play the Harlan Green Dragons in the boys’ consolation game at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic at Knott County Central High School.

