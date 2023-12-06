City of Hazard announces new phone number to report water leaks

water leak
water leak(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City leaders in Hazard announced a new phone number for customers to report water leaks.

“This line is for water leak reporting only,” officials explained on Facebook.

If you see a water leak, you can report it at 1-606-436-2221.

Officials said the number is active, and someone will always be available to take your call.

