Barion Brown named to CBS Sports All-America Team

In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at...
In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at Kroger Field, where the Kentucky Wildcats have had a lot of success under current head football coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats will be bowl eligible with one more victory for the eighth consecutive season.(PRNewswire)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK wide receiver Barion Brown has been named a second team All-American by CBS Sports on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Brown earned the honor as a kick returner, in which the sophomore tied the school’s kickoff return touchdown record with three in the 2023 season.

Brown was also awarded a third-team All-America honor from College Football Network and a second-team All-SEC choice from the league’s coaches and The Associated Press.

Kentucky will play Clemson in the 79th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29 in Jacksonville, Florida at noon ET on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Some light accumulations are possible tonight into early Wednesday in areas above 2,000 feet....
Wintry weather approaches the mountains with a cold front
Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic match-ups are revealed.
Day two in the books of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA...
Georgia QB & former five-star recruit chooses Kentucky football
December 5, 2023
Kentucky loses backup quarterback & former Briar Jumper Kaiya Sharon to the transfer portal
In addition to Nutter Field House, Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at...
4-star LB decommits from UK
Ajae Petty. Celebration. Kentucky defeats Boston College 83-81. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK...
UK WBB’s Ajae Petty named SEC Player of the Week