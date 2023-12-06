Barion Brown named to CBS Sports All-America Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK wide receiver Barion Brown has been named a second team All-American by CBS Sports on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Brown earned the honor as a kick returner, in which the sophomore tied the school’s kickoff return touchdown record with three in the 2023 season.

Brown was also awarded a third-team All-America honor from College Football Network and a second-team All-SEC choice from the league’s coaches and The Associated Press.

Kentucky will play Clemson in the 79th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29 in Jacksonville, Florida at noon ET on ESPN.

