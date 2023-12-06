Arrangements announced for legendary coach Billy Hicks

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were released for Eastern Kentucky native Billy Hicks, the winningest coach in KHSAA history.

The funeral will be Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. in the Scott County High School gym.

Hicks died Sunday at 71.

He spent time coaching at Evarts, Harlan, Corbin and Scott County.

Hicks amassed 13 seasons of at least 30 wins and led Scott County to two state championships.

