Arrangements announced for legendary coach Billy Hicks

Billy Hicks
Billy Hicks(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were released for Eastern Kentucky native Billy Hicks, the winningest coach in KHSAA history.

The funeral will be Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. in the Scott County High School gym.

Hicks died Sunday at 71.

He spent time coaching at Evarts, Harlan, Corbin and Scott County.

Hicks amassed 13 seasons of at least 30 wins and led Scott County to two state championships.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic tips off Dec. 4.
WATCH LIVE: WYMT Food City Mountain Classic tips off
Tuesday PM Forecast
Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon

Latest News

water leak
City of Hazard announces new phone number to report water leaks
jail
KSP: Man facing child sexual exploitation charges
KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
The annual event provides scholarships to students throughout the region, seeing its second...
WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Scholarship ceremony sees second largest reach