WYMT Food City Mountain Classic Flashback: 2022 Semifinal Game

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2022 aptly named mountain classic brought a classic semifinal match-up between Perry Central and Harlan County.

After meeting to open the season, the Commodores were seeking revenge on the road to the finals.

Both teams combined for 11 made threes.

The Black Bears were led by South Carolina commit Trent Noah who had 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Rydge Beverly led the scoring for Perry with 12 points and knocking down two threes.

Harlan County led most of the way early on, ending the first quarter up 20-11 and heading into the lockers up 29-23.

Perry continued to battle back and cut the deficit to just one point heading into the fourth quarter.

The Commodores eventually evened the score and even saw a lead as both teams traded shots down the stretch.

With three seconds left trailing by just one with a trip to the title game on the line, Beverly delivered one of the most memorable shots in classic history: A buzzer-beating corner three to win the game and send the Commodores to the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic championship.

