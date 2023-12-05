Wintry weather approaches the mountains with a cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an early mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will take a tumble at least briefly, as we head toward midweek.

Today and Tonight

Most locations will start today in the mid to upper 30s, depending on your level of cloud cover overnight. As we head deeper into the day, clouds will increase and spotty rain chances will pick up ahead of a cold front that will roll through the mountains overnight.

The deeper into the night we get, the better the rain chances, and depending on how cold it is where you are, we could see some snowflakes mix in. The best chance to see any accumulation, and it would be light, is above 2,000 feet. Just take care traveling if you have to cross any mountains early Wednesday morning. Roads could be slick.

Highs during the day will top out in the mid to upper 40s before falling into the low to mid-30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

After a little bit of rain/snow/wintry mix early on Wednesday, skies will slowly clear out some by the afternoon and evening hours. It will be chilly though. Highs will struggle to get to 40° and most won’t make it. When you factor in a northwest wind gusting up to 15 mph, it will feel much colder. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies carry us through Wednesday night as lows drop to around 30°

Thursday and Friday look much nicer with sunshine returning and temperatures heading back into the lower 50s on Thursday and upper 50s on Friday.

As for the weekend, it looks like most of Saturday will be dry, so if you have any outdoor plans, you should have no trouble with those and it will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing into the low 60s.

The models are still uncertain about the last part of the weekend. It looks like a front will arrive Sunday, but we still have to pin the exact timing down. All modes of precipitation are possible on Sunday night into Monday, so hang in there a little longer until the resolution becomes a little more clear.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

