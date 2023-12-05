Wintry mix possible overnight ahead of warming trend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some areas of wintry mix are possible tonight, especially in the higher elevations. We are also tracking milder conditions for the second half of the work week.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

We are tracking spotty showers to linger into tonight, and as the atmosphere cools, we could see rain change to wintry mix and snow overnight. The best chance to see some wintry precipitation will be in the higher elevations of Southeast Kentucky and Southwest Virginia. However, temperatures remain above freezing in the mid-30s for most, so we are not expecting big problems.

Some pockets of below-freezing temperatures are possible in the higher peaks. As a result, we can not totally rule out some slick spots on the roads or a light dusting in the grassy areas, but again, this will be very isolated and confined to the higher elevations. We are not expecting widespread issues.

Tuesday PM Forecast (WYMT Weather)

Wintry mix will linger into the first half of Wednesday, but again, temperatures will be above freezing, so widespread impacts are not expected. Highs top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s under a partly sunny sky. We are trending drier for the second half of the day.

Wednesday night is looking drier and cooler. Low temperatures fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

Warming Trend To End The Work Week

High pressure will be the name of the game to end the work week, so we are tracking drier, milder weather.

We remain dry under a mostly sunny sky on Thursday. Highs rebound into the lower-50s, while lows dip into the upper-30s.

Dry weather looks to continue on Friday. Highs reach the upper-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-to-upper-40s.

Weekend Forecast

Another weather system is on tap for the weekend. As a result, we are tracking more rain chances.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday, especially for the second half of the day. Highs top out in the mid-and-lower-60s under a partly sunny sky. Lows are back in the mid-and-upper-40s as more widespread showers are possible.

Rain chances look to linger into Sunday. Scattered showers are possible as we remain mostly cloudy. Highs reach the mid-50s, and lows fall into the lower-30s.

