UK WBB's Ajae Petty named SEC Player of the Week

Ajae Petty. Celebration. Kentucky defeats Boston College 83-81. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK...
Ajae Petty. Celebration. Kentucky defeats Boston College 83-81. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics(Eddie Justice | Eddie Justice)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior forward Ajae Petty was named the SEC Player of the Week after a standout performance in Sunday’s win on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5.

Petty led all scorers with 33 points to go along with 15 rebounds and 3 blocks.

This was a career-high performance for Petty in points and rebounds. UK defeated Tennessee Tech, 73-67.

UK will host Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

