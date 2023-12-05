UK WBB’s Ajae Petty named SEC Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior forward Ajae Petty was named the SEC Player of the Week after a standout performance in Sunday’s win on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5.

Petty led all scorers with 33 points to go along with 15 rebounds and 3 blocks.

This was a career-high performance for Petty in points and rebounds. UK defeated Tennessee Tech, 73-67.

UK will host Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

