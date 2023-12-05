UK WBB’s Ajae Petty named SEC Player of the Week
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior forward Ajae Petty was named the SEC Player of the Week after a standout performance in Sunday’s win on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5.
Petty led all scorers with 33 points to go along with 15 rebounds and 3 blocks.
This was a career-high performance for Petty in points and rebounds. UK defeated Tennessee Tech, 73-67.
UK will host Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m.
The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.