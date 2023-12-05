Two injured in Southern Kentucky crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are recovering following a crash in Southern Kentucky

It happened just before noon Monday at stop light #2 on the KY 90 bypass in Monticello.

When police arrived, they found a pickup truck was traveling westbound on KY 90 and entered the left turn lane to turn onto Barnes Drive. That caused the driver to pull into the path of a car. The impact between the two vehicles caused the truck to roll onto its side landing in front of a van waiting to turn from Barnes Drive.

The driver of the truck, Ella Thompson, 69, of Monticello and the driver of the car, Sandra Dolen, 64, also of Monticello, were both taken to Wayne County Hospital. We do not know their current condition.

