Suspect drank beer ‘throughout the day’ before deadly Laurel Co. crash, deputy testifies

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man accused of drunk driving and causing a deadly crash in Laurel County was in court Tuesday morning.

Wesley Allen was charged with murder following the death of Fred Johnson.

The crash happened at 10:17 p.m. on November 28 on KY-192, investigators said.

Deputy Brad Mink testified Allen was driving a GMC truck. He said it crashed into a Honda that Johnson was driving.

Officials said Johnson died at the scene, and Deputy Mink said Allen told first responders he was drinking alcohol before the crash.

“Under Miranda warning and consenting to give a statement, Wesley Allen said he had been working on the farm all day with animals, and while working, he had consumed beer throughout the day,” Mink explained.

Officials added Allen also went to a restaurant and drank there.

During cross examination, Mink told Allen’s attorney that Allen also admitted to using a cell phone before the crash. Search warrants were issued for his phone records. Investigators said they could not find evidence that Johnson was using a cell phone. Officials added a phone was not found in Johnson’s car.

Johnson’s family went to the preliminary hearing. They said Johnson was coming home from work when the crash happened.

“But with my grandfather, the hardest working man I ever met. He was a leader in all facets. Few men who walked the planet could ever match him,” Zachary Swanson said.

Officials said probable cause was found, and Allen will learn if he has been indicted on January 19.

