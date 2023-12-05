Pine Knot man dies in McCreary County crash

By Jarrod Allen
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man from Pine Knot has died after a single vehicle crash just after 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 4, according to officials at Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London.

Troopers determined a 2002 GMC Sonoma driven by Earl Crabtree, of Pine Knot, was traveling north on Beulah Height Road when he lost control of his vehicle and left the right side of the road, hitting a tree.

Mr. Crabtree was trapped in his vehicle and was freed by Whitley City Fire Department, officials said.

McCreary County EMS transported Crabtree by way of Air Medivac to Lexington, but he died during transport, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation.

