No. 2 Martin County advances to semifinals in 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 10 Knott Central boys hosted No. 2 Martin County in round one of the 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

After trailing by one after three quarters of play, the Cardinals ran away with a win 54-48.

Martin County found themselves with a 13-12 lead after one quarter of play.

Both teams traded leads throughout the entire game.

Knott Central was looking to head into the lockers ahead but Dray Duff hit a three with time winding down to head into the half up 21-19.

Peyton Davis scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, knocking down four three pointers to help extend a late game lead.

Knott Central’s Jayden Huff led the game with 25 points.

Martin County will advance to take on Harlan County in the boys semifinal game on Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Knott Central will play Letcher County in the consolation game on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead
Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic tips off Dec. 4.
WATCH LIVE: WYMT Food City Mountain Classic tips off
.
One dead following weekend crash in Rowan County
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl

Latest News

Family and friends were on hand for the unveiling of former coach B.B. King's name on the...
Knott County names B.B. King Court
Billy Hicks
‘He’s the best I’ve ever been around’: EKY community remembers legendary coach
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Harlan County vs Letcher Central - 11
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Martin County vs Knott Central - 11