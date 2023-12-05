No. 2 Martin County advances to semifinals in 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 10 Knott Central boys hosted No. 2 Martin County in round one of the 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

After trailing by one after three quarters of play, the Cardinals ran away with a win 54-48.

Martin County found themselves with a 13-12 lead after one quarter of play.

Both teams traded leads throughout the entire game.

Knott Central was looking to head into the lockers ahead but Dray Duff hit a three with time winding down to head into the half up 21-19.

Peyton Davis scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, knocking down four three pointers to help extend a late game lead.

Knott Central’s Jayden Huff led the game with 25 points.

Martin County will advance to take on Harlan County in the boys semifinal game on Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Knott Central will play Letcher County in the consolation game on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

