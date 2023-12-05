Knott County names B.B. King Court

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In between the first two games of the first round of the 37th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, Knott County unveiled the name of B.B. King Court.

Family and friends were on hand for the unveiling of former coach B.B. King’s name on the court.

King died Dec. 20th, 2022 at the age of 61.

King coached his final game with Breathitt County at the Mountain Basketball Classic just weeks before his death.

