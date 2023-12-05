Kentucky man accused of firing at ex’s home in apparent drive-by shooting

Tommy Hogston Jr., 37.
Tommy Hogston Jr., 37.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of firing several shots into his ex’s home in an apparent drive-by shooting.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded early in the morning on November 19 to the 4000 block of W. Hwy 80 in Somerset for a report of shots fired.

The victim told them she believed her ex-husband, 37-year-old Tommy Hogston Jr., of Eubank, had fired rounds from his truck at her home.

During the investigation, deputies found what they believed to be approximately seven penetrating impact locations to the home from what appeared to be a firearm.

While responding to the scene, deputies noticed a pickup truck sitting in the parking lot about one-quarter mile east of where the shooting happened. After the victim gave a description of Hogston’s vehicle, deputies went back to check it out and found Hogston sitting in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says they found a handgun and several shell casings in the truck with Hogston, along with a plastic bag containing a substance believed to be meth.

Hogston was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

