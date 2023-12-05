Kentucky loses backup quarterback & former Briar Jumper Kaiya Sharon to the transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Somerset Briar Jumper Kaiya Sharon has entered the transfer portal after his sophomore season with the Wildcats on Monday, Dec. 5.

Sharon was under center in three games this season against Akron, Mississippi State, and South Carolina.

The sophomore quarterback completed 2 of his 4 attempts, throwing 5 yards at a 50% clip.

