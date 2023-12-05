Kentucky loses backup quarterback & former Briar Jumper Kaiya Sharon to the transfer portal

December 5, 2023
December 5, 2023(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Somerset Briar Jumper Kaiya Sharon has entered the transfer portal after his sophomore season with the Wildcats on Monday, Dec. 5.

Sharon was under center in three games this season against Akron, Mississippi State, and South Carolina.

The sophomore quarterback completed 2 of his 4 attempts, throwing 5 yards at a 50% clip.

