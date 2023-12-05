Johnson Co. man arrested, accused of shooting son

Rivers is accused of shooting his son.
Rivers is accused of shooting his son.(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A father is in custody on an attempted murder charge after deputies say he shot his son.

An arrest citation showed, deputies were called out to a home along State Highway 1559 in the Sitka community on Friday for a male who had been shot.

Deputies said they found Timothy Rivers, 61, sitting in a chair smoking a marijuana pipe with a Winchester .30-30 lying in front of him.

Dispatchers told deputies the male that had been shot was already being taken to the hospital by a family member.

Officials later conducted and recorded an interview with Rivers, where he said his son had came into a back room and began yelling.

Rivers told investigators he warned his son to be quiet or that he would hurt him.

Timothy Rivers was taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Along with an attempted murder charge, Rivers faces additional charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree and cultivate in marijuana (five plants or more) - first offense.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wintry Weather Possible
Tracking some flakes by midweek
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead
The 2023 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic tips off Dec. 4.
WATCH LIVE: WYMT Food City Mountain Classic tips off
.
One dead following weekend crash in Rowan County
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon

Latest News

*stock photo
Death investigation in progress in Wayne County, W.Va.
Chris Stapleton and Noah Kahan will headline the 2024 edition of the festival. Over 30...
Railbird 2024 lineup released
One person is dead after a crash in McCreary County.
Pine Knot man dies in McCreary County crash
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Two injured in Southern Kentucky crash