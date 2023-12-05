Hawkeyes’ shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at sports bar

Hawkeye’s shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at Cedar Rapids sports bar
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - ”Pour until they score” was the deal a sports bar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offered during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game.

Anyone who signed up to play on a golf simulator at X-Golf Cedar Rapids during the game would get free beer until the University of Iowa Hawkeyes scored against the University of Michigan.

Iowa’s 26-0 shutout in the loss turned into around 100 free beers, which cost the bar roughly $500 dollars, but staff said they don’t have any regrets.

“I think that being locally owned, it’s nice to do things for the community,” general manager Destinee Briner said.

They’ve held this promotion throughout the season and they’ll offer something for Iowa’s bowl game against Tennessee on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky will play Clemson in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl
Winningest Kentucky basketball coach passes away.
Harlan County native, Kentucky’s winningest coach dead
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff Rankings announced
The Jackson Fire Department is battling a house fire.
Crews investigating cause of Breathitt County house fire
.
One dead following weekend crash in Rowan County

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
Zelenskyy to address US senators by video as White House pushes Congress to support aid for Ukraine
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
This image provided by the Justice Department and contained in the affidavit in support of a...
Former career US diplomat charged with secretly spying for Cuban intelligence for decades
FILE - Tyler Goodson of the hit podcast "S-Town" stands at the grave in Green Pond, Ala., of...
Man featured in hit podcast ‘S-Town’ killed by police during standoff, authorities say
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase