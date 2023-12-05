Harlan County dominates in first round of the 37th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Black Bears boys took on the Letcher County Cougars in the first round of the 37th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

The Black Bears’ tenacious defense and offensive efficiency led them to a 73-36 win.

Harlan County wasted no time scoring, Caleb Johnson knocked down a three from the wing off the jump-ball.

Johnson knocked down four of Harlan County’s seven first quarter made three-pointers.

The Cougars struggled to knock down shots early on which allowed the Black Bears to extend their lead to 27-07 with less than three minutes in the first quarter.

The Black Bears also used an aggressive full-court press to create a lot of turnovers that turned into points.

Harlan County led the first quarter 31-09.

The Black Bears continued to outmatch the Cougars, heading into the locker room up 48-21.

Harlan County’s game plan carried into the second half, outscoring the Cougars 16-5 in the third quarter to lead 64-26.

Johnson led the game in scoring with 19 points.

Harlan will play the winner of Knott County vs. Martin County on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.